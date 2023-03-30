Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,151 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,771 shares of company stock worth $625,973 and sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.