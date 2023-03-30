Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

ELS opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

