Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

