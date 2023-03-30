Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $197.49 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $221.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.