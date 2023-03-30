Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.04, for a total value of $1,736,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,400 shares of company stock worth $50,218,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $217.23 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

