Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

