Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

CRNX opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $859.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

