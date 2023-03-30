Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 925.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

