Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $26,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cohu by 19.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 89.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

