Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $27,000 Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $136.31.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,877 over the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

