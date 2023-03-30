Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.02 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

