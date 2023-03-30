Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,140 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $19,590,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.3 %

Kinetik stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

