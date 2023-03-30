Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $97.68 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.