Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of RDY stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.