Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 28.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

