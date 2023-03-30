Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 210.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 37,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 20.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 51.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMS opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

