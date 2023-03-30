Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

