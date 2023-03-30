Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after buying an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 724,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

