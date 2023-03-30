Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Read More

