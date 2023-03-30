Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,568 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

