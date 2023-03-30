Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,042 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 287.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,742,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.61. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.