Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

