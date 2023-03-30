Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 654 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 384,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,393,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $36.60 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group Profile

KB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

