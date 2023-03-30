Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock opened at $199.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.65.

Insider Activity

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

