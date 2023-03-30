Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.74.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

