Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $13,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 518,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

