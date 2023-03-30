Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $202.28 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

