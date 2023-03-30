Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $56,615,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.