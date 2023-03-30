Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $73,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

