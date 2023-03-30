Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $78,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

