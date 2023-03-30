Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $78,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 88,759 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125,126 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,945. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

