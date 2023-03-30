Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

