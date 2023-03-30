Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 183.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $9,830,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 48.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 36.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. Analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

