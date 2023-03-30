Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,329 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 238.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after buying an additional 3,572,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,860,000 after buying an additional 2,694,488 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

SU stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.