Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.50.

NYSE:JLL opened at $140.68 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.91 and a twelve month high of $249.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

