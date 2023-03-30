Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.