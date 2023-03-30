Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,499,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 360.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $103.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

