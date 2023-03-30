Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.