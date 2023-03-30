Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

SFM stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

