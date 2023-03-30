Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

