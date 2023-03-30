Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,265 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,349 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,305 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

