Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 7,153 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Absci were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Absci Co. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.