Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

