Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 655,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 150,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Salazar Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

