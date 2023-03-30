Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.46. Sasol shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 55,696 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.