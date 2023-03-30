SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $254.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.04. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

