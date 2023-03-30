Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.