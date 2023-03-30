Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $643.20

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 643.20 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 643.80 ($7.91), with a volume of 603268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650.40 ($7.99).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 719.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 748.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

