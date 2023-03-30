SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.70

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.70 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.03), with a volume of 362366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.05).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.49. The firm has a market cap of £930.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 0.45.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Helen Clarkson bought 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,140.08 ($7,544.02). 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.