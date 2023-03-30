SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.70

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.70 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.03), with a volume of 362366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.49. The firm has a market cap of £930.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 0.45.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

In related news, insider Helen Clarkson bought 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,140.08 ($7,544.02). 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

(Get Rating)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.