Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down to $62.01

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.01, but opened at $60.21. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 584,401 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

